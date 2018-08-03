Transcript for Mom recalls 'fear' of watching daughter dangle from ski lift

This is one going to be the strangest ever A 5-year-old girl damageling from a ski lift, you see her instructor hanging on to her ho hoodie. Her parents share their story. Reporter: Her parents are speaking out saying the incident traumatized their whole family including their other daughter who witnessed the entire thing. It's a horrifying scene and something every parent on the mountain is afraid. 5-year-old is seen high above with the ski lift, ski instructor holding on to her hoodie. Her parents who do not wish their last name were also on the mountain that day. Her mom riding just a few chairs ahead of her on the lift. That's my daughter. Reporter: This frightening incident is not the first time that a child fall from a ski lift. This girl seen dangling from a lift, the woman next to her dropping her 25 feet to rescuers below. Is she okay? Reporter: Officials who worked with that ski resay the girl and her family are safe and sound. The ski resort's protocols and procedures acted precisely as they were intended to work. Most of these accidents happen because of humor errors. Reporter: They said riding a ski lift is safer than riding in an elevator, but no federal regulations for lifts across the country and her family tells us their experience with big bear mountain resort left them with more questions than answer and they're not providing us with the facts. They're refusing to give us a medical report of what happened to our daughter. They had first responders on the scene who told us in person that my daughter was unconsciousness and they're refusing to turn that documentation over to us. Reporter: She suffered bruising over her father, but her parents according to first responder their daughter became unconscious during the ordeal. They want the full story. We deserve to know what happened. Reporter: The resort telling ABC news in a statement, they have provided an incident report to the family but doesn't have any control over any medical reports. Saying we are truly sorry our response to the family's concerns after the incident, fell short. Her dad said it rained before the day before, the chair lifts were covered with ice. That's why she slid off. Her parents want to get her out on that mountain so she's not fearful

