Mom of slain DNC staffer wants those who 'started the lies' to be 'held accountable'

The family of Seth Rich, who is suing Fox News over a story about allegations, later retracted, that he was involved in a conspiracy, spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News.
0:13 | 03/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of slain DNC staffer wants those who 'started the lies' to be 'held accountable'
I want the people who started their lives who are responsible for the allies held accountable. This is got to stop this is got to stop in America. And we're gonna try to help stop it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

