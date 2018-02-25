Transcript for A mother and daughter fighting back against an armed robbery

Thank you. We start this half hour with a mother and daughter turning the tables on a would-be robber. He was armed with a shotgun. The ladies were packing as well. Zachary kiesch has more on the gun fight on camera. Some of the video is disturbing. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This could have ended much differently. A family-owned liquor store operating. A mother and daughter recall how it all went down. Is there she was all I could think about. She saved my life. You saved my life. Reporter: He was armed and dangerous. Police say that's a thief, strapped with a hot gun. Robbing this Tulsa, Oklahoma, liquor store. Looks like he's about to get away with it. As the crook turns away. The mother/daughter duo grabs guns of their own. Mother Tina takes aim and fires multiple rounds Next thing I know, I have my gun and I'm shooting him. I get up and shoot him again. He kept coming back at me. Reporter: The alleged robbery turned shot in the leg and limpling. He won't give up. He wrestles her gun away. Pistol whips her and tries to go after her daughter, Ashley Lee. Until you have a gun waved at you. You don't know what you're feeling or thinking. Looking at my mom's face. I mean, that -- it happened so fast. But it seemed like it lasted for so long. Reporter: Just like a scene out of a movie, she squeezes off a round at point blank range. Mother and daughter fighting fir their lives. Running out of the store for safety. I'm still here. Did do okay. My mom is still here. We're still here. We're here to tell about it. Reporter: Tina says her daughter won't be work there anymore. The suspect is in custody. Police say he may be connected to ten other robberies in the area. Harrowing video. Almost incomprehensible that the women would survive after seeing how close he was. They went right for the guns. Zachary, thank you. To the weather yet again.

