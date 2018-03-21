Transcript for Nation's capital shuts down for snowstorm

there are slick and dangerous as snow comes down. Our Mary Bruce is in Washington, D.C. Where they are bracing for what could be the area's biggest snowstorm of the season. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Hey, Michael. Well, the snow and sleet is just starting to come down here but this city isn't taking any chances as you mentioned. This is expected to be the largest storm here of the city and already this region is shutting down, all of the major school districts are closed. The federal government, the area's largest employer is closed too and here is why. Check out this highway here behind me. This is one of the major arteries into downtown D.C. And these roads are getting slick. Already nearby in Virginia we're seeing the snow piling up on the roads there too. Now, we've seen salt trucks out here pretreating the road, the snowplows are standing by. Authorities here are hoping they can prevent this from becoming a messy and treacherous commute. Now, normally at this hour this would be pretty bumper to bumper traffic now. As you can see fairly light. Not that many cars out here and authorities are hoping they can keep it this way, Michael. Thank you, Mary. I guess a lot of areas don't look bad right now but later on. That's right. You may be surprised.

