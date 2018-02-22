Transcript for Nigeria's bobsled team makes Olympic history

I got into the sport after seeing from the lack palace track athlete friendly. That what it's about it and then decided that. I would try not. C I built. A wooden box but that was then later innings and flower. And it turned out in one of the most important learning schools the biggest challenges for has been tackling the learning curve. I mean we are all fairly new sport and if we are not news the sport and we are new position that we are doing within the sport. Knowing that there's two other women out that in me that are going through the exact same thing as and that's a princess there is an hourly that we have a whole nation that's according as a whole continent whole country. Making history the seemed like a little small piece of what we are really doing bad. To be honest they're really trying to create a future for bobsled yeah. Well I'm yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.