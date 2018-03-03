Transcript for Nor'easter brings massive storm surge and flooding to East Coast

We have that fierce and deadly storm moving through the northeast. It is moving fast. Millions across the northeast are waking up without power. Take a look at this video out of Massachusetts. A downed electrical wire likely set this gas main on fire there. Pretty big flames in this Duxbury, Massachusetts. Almost at the top of that white picket fence. With this has come dangerous rescues. This is a mother and child picked up by firefighters after their house was flooded. The nor'easter also creating massive travel delays as well. This is a picture of the large frustrated crowds at New York's Penn station. We have keep coverage this morning. First over to Sam champion who is tracking the storm. Sam, good morning. Good morning, sir. Good morning, everyone. What we need to know is that the wind problems, the flooding problem, that's the travel delay, power outages all continues today. Here's a list of the worst of the worst so far. If you have anything worse send it to me on Twitter. Barnstable, Massachusetts, peak wind gusts 93 miles per hour. A category 1 wind gust. When they say that, you say category 2 is 96. That's how close it was to a cat 2 hurricane. Crazy, Boston, look at those wind, 70 miles per hour. Biggest rainfall total almost 6 inches and snow, almost 40 inches. The snow is there. The winds down from Maine to Virginia. There's the low. A lot of wind warnings. High winds at 36 miles per hour down to 22, 27 in the New York City area. And that Boston Barnstable area. It has been a rough, rough 24, 48 hours. Gio Benitez has been there the entire time in Boston right now. Gio, not only were you in Boston right now but you were in STA scituate where you saw the waves washing over. That had to be crazy. Reporter: Unbelievable. You and I have covered a lot of hurricanes and seen things like that. This was incredible. In Boston we are still feeling the wind gusts. Here at the Boston harbor, they saw the third highest water level on record, we're talking about a storm surge of nearly four feet and the flooding threat is not over just yet. Overnight the monster nor'easter blasting homes with wind and waves, waves reaching as high as second story homes. In quincy, Massachusetts, children rescued by the national Guard after their neighborhood flooded. Rescues taking place in the buckets of tractors with the water washing out roads. This couple and their dog brought to safety on a boat. This man stranded in his vehicle trying to get out. Look at the surge. Reporter: The wind gusts reaching up to 93 miles per hour. Tough for us to even tan in. Just incredible wind that you're seeing right now. This is actually coming off the ocean. Reporter: Power outages across the northeast with more than 2 million customers without electricity this morning. In Pennsylvania, the downed power lines causing fires and the storm turning deadly with at least seven deaths all from falling trees. Highlighting the unexpected danger of some of nature's heaviest debris. Stay out of it if you can. Avoid being outside. A lot of these tree limbs are coming down. Reporter: On the road in Jane city county, Virginia, a truck driver could not avoid a falling oak tree. The passenger was killed. And back here live at the Boston harbor we can tell you the wind and water is still a concern because the next high tide is at around midday and that could mean even more coastal flooding. Dan, Cecilia. It is going to be a rough weekend. Okay, gio, thank you. That storm creating a travel

