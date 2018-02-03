Transcript for Nor'easter slams East Coast as West Coast soaked by powerful storm

Before that we begin with dangerous storms hitting both coasts. Our team is spread out from California to New York and we're going to start with that nor'easter bringing serious and dangerous snow, wind and rain, rob is outside times square and he will lead us off. Hey, good morning. It is nothing short of a miserable day to start your Friday across the east coast and it's only going to get worse as this storm continuing to strengthen and sticks around for a good day. We've got the strongest storm now hitting the west coast, all the way down to southern California. More on that in a second but this is going to intensify over the next 12 hours. You see the rain, snow, speaking of snow, Syracuse already ten inches or forecast for 10 to 12. Already a foot of snow in some spots and winds gusting over 50 miles an hour in Boston, winds gusting over 60 miles an hour already just outside of D.C. And high wind warnings all the way down to Georgia with this system and on top of those winds big waves and coastal flooding. It's all going to be the worst along the coast and that's where we have gio Benitez live for us this morning in situate, Massachusetts. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. We are already feeling wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour and just look at this water right now because this is the real concern. You're going to have high tide later this morning and then you're going to not have that water recede till late tonight. So there are flooding concerns all across the east coast. This morning, it's scenes like these in Pennsylvania. There it is right there. Reporter: And in New York that have millions on edge. That massive nor'easter sitting off the east coast overnight packing heavy rain, snow and damaging winds. Some people needing assistance because of those slippery conditions. Powerful storm already leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. I will be very careful. Reporter: The roof of this produce business in north Carolina smashed through by tree branches. In Tennessee, heavy flooding forcing residents to kayak through their own front yards and in Ohio, more than 50,000 customers already without power. The storm now taking aim at the northeast with the potential for major coastal flooding. In Massachusetts, evacuations already under way as officials worry the damage could be even worse than January's devastating nor'easter. It's a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously. Reporter: And here in scituate, they want people out of here by 10:00 A.M. Today. What's incredible, already from Massachusetts to Virginia we have more than a quarter of a million customers without power. All right, gio, be safe out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.