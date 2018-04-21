North Korean leader says he's suspending nuclear program

South Korea welcomed its northern neighbor's announcement calling it meaningful.
2:14 | 04/21/18

{"id":54630296,"title":"North Korean leader says he's suspending nuclear program","duration":"2:14","description":"South Korea welcomed its northern neighbor's announcement calling it meaningful.","url":"/GMA/News/video/north-korean-leader-suspending-nuclear-program-54630296","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
