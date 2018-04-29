North Korea's new promise to shut down nuclear test site

Just days after the historic summit between North and South Korea, Kim Jong Un has promised to shut down the country's nuclear test site and allow U.S. and South Korean experts to inspect it.
5:03 | 04/29/18

