Transcript for NTSB says Tesla is not cooperating in self-driving crash

This horrific accident a tassel running into a concrete barrier took the life of Walter long. And is now erupted into a nasty controversy with the NTSB. Booting Tesla from its role in the investigation. The reason this statement released by Tesla seven days after the accident. Containing data it says was retrieved from the vehicle which shows the auto pot it was engaged the driver got warnings and didn't have his hands on the we deal. With that the NTSB says Tesla violated its agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB. Calling out Tesla claiming it's a disservice to the investigative process but Ilan mosques company fired back suggesting it chose to withdraw from the investigation to make information more transparent. Then adding a blistering attack saying the NTSB is quote more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety. This days after the driver's Stanley spoke out exclusively to our San Francisco station kgo saying Walter Wallin had talked about his Tesla. Heading toward that barrier before. So when these scenes were on the news I sold rule I know that. Ask him. After this interview and the families saying they will probably sue Tesla issued a news statement saying mr. Hwang was not paying attention to the road. Unfortunately it appears that test us try to blame the victim here. The family really does not appreciate that. Tesla says it will make an official complaint to congress the NTSB did not respond to test the statement. David Curley ABC news Washington.

