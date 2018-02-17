Transcript for Olympic highlights from the night's big events

Domestic bliss. This is what it's about. The leaderboard. Here's the medal count. Let's check in with Amy robach in pyeongchang. You'll hear from John today. Yes, it was a busy day here but the two big events women's super-g and men's figure skating no medals for team usa but so close, it was an incredible competition from the slopes to the ice. Out comes Lindsey vonn down the super-g hill. Lindsey vonn attacked the super-g course sprinting down the mountainside for her shot at a medal but the mistake near the end of her run leaving the most decorated female skier of all time off the medal stand. Whoa. Instead finishing in sixth place. Vonn sharing her disappointment on twittering saying it's frustrating to be so close to the podium and having made such a big mistake but now it's on to downhill. His quads worth so much and he has, oh, so many. Nathan Chen and quads now indelibly connected after an historic program? So far he's done five quads. Will he add another? This is number six. Yes. Oh! Are you kidding me? The two-time U.S. National champion completing a staggering six quadruple jumps in his routine. Nathan Chen is still the quad king. Reporter: 18-year-old Chen finishing off the medal stand but leaving his mark on the ice. And in the slopes a new event making its mark Jamie Anderson tells me what we can expect from big air. Talk about big air. It's making its day but right here in pyeongchang. Tell us what big air is as an event. So, big air is awesome. It's pretty much one jump. You have three runs and you have to land your two best tricks. Nathan Chen had the highest score today in the men's long program but because he had such a disappointing finish in the short program he just couldn't get enough points to medal. I do want to call out two other team usa competitors, we had Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou and I was proud to be an American in the stand. How about that performance, though, six quads. That was incredible. From john-henry Krueger. No, he was speedskating. Freddy Krueger. Sorry about that one, everybody. Coming up on "Gma" if you're

