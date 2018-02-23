Transcript for Parents who lost children to alleged hazing incidents fight for change

Now for that important message from the parents of two young men, Tim piazza and max Gruver who lost their lived in alleged hazing incidents and their parents trying to stop what happened to them from happening to anyone else and recently had a chance to sit down together. The past year has been filled with unthinkable grief for the Gruver and piazza families. Both mouring the sudden deaths of their sons due to alleged hazing at their college father trerp -- fraternities. How has it been for you, the last year. Awful. I never bothered to do his laundry. The hamper is still in his room from college. I'll go in there and I'll hug a sweatshirt. You just keep getting by and going day by day. We have two other kids and, you know, we're trying to get back to some sort of Normal with them and max's birthday was just a couple of weeks ago and that was really hard on all of us. Reporter: In 2017 Penn state freshman Tipton was found unconscious after apparently falling head first down a flight of stairs. No one called for help for 12 hours and seven months later, lsu freshman max Gruver not even one month into school was allegedly forced to drink 190 proof grain alcohol. His blood alcohol level was six times the legal limit when he died. Charges have been filed in both cases, but are unresolved. It was a tragedy that brought your families together. Something that every parent's worst nightmare. But how has it been to find friendship in this time? We feel the pain any time another parent feels what we felt and I know when we read the story about max, we felt an immediate connection with the family and wanted to meet them. To have this friendship help you all kind of cope with the loss that you all share. Oh, absolutely. It really helped us through a lot of the pain to understand some of it that someone's actually gone through and shared a similar experience. These were two great kids, kids that just wanted to be amongst friends and make people happy and it could be anybody's child. For the first time this weekend the families are uniting with other parents to create meaningful change. We're getting together with a group of other families that have lost children and our objective that we all share is to talk about stiffer legislation throughout the country, how do we deal with the national from ternd the universities throughout the country and how do we provide a support group for others dealing with this. Do you hope to make this an annual thing. I don't know if annual is enough. I hope we continue to communicate amongst ourselves and have an action plan when we leave there, things to do for people to take actionable items on. And get together whenever we need to. How difficult is it to make changes on these college campuses when it comes to something like this. The challenge is extraordinary. The only way we're going to see change is if have parents like the gruvers and piazzas come together and make the change themselves. That's exactly what they're doing. The gruvers are working on legislative reform. Right now most states treat hazing as a misdemeanor crime but they want to see this punishable with a felony charge. Currently the law in Louisiana is up to 30 days in jail and up to $100 fine. They've got laws on the books for if you have too many chickens on your property. $500 fine, six months in jail. It's not a deterrent the way the law is written right now. Reporter: On Wednesday lsu's task force on Greek life came out with recommendations including a drug-free policy for fraternities. Bans on hard alcohol and a membership contract which includes a code of conduct. The gruvers say these suggestions are, quote, disgraceful and offered no real meaningful change to Greek life that would have prevented the death of our son. There are a lot of parents who have kids going to college and pledge a sorority or fraternity. Have them stick together. Make sure they have somebody have their back. Have them report it if they feel it doesn't feel right. If it doesn't feel right it's not right. Strength in numbers will help each one of them and take care of each other. If they know something is going bad or feel bad they need to end it right there. I want to thank you for coming in here and talking to me and sharing your story and our hearts and prayers are with you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. And the wounds are still really fresh for these families. They researched the fraternities that their sons were going to pledge and all things online were great. It said good thing stressing education and no hazing policy but there were complaints that weren't addressed online that they did not see that now come forward and I think, you know, this is something that every parent and every kid needs to be aware of. And think they should be included when from terpss are talking about all the good they need to be more transparent. That's what the parents are asking for. They're asking for more transparency. They want the honest part to come out so these kis know this is how these things are conducted. These are some of the things that have been been complained about in the past. If it's somethi you want to do you have to make smart decisions. Stick together. If something is not right, stick together and say I'm not going to do that and they had two kids seemed like Normal -- really good kids who just had one situation that ended their lives. Got to be so hard to relive this but they are going to make a difference by speaking out. I really believe it because they say they'll going to make a difference and not going anywhere and stick to it?

