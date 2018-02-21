Transcript for Pence meeting with North Koreans scrapped: Official

And added that new revelation overnight over the tense nuclear standoff in North Korea. Shipley Olympics vice president Mike Pence was set for a secret meeting with the north Koreans before they backed out at the last minute. When he get details former chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz good morning Martha. Good morning George the vice president made headlines during his trip to the Olympics for ignoring the North Korean delegation including Kim Jung and sister. Who was sitting right behind him at the ceremonies. But it turns out pence has a pretty good poker face the meeting with Kim's sister and others had been secretly scheduled. Before hand but just two hours before the meeting that north canceled. Blaming pants for the tough sanctions imposed on the north and his meeting with defectors pence is office said this would not have been. Negotiating. Just a face to face to tell the north Koreans to get rid of its nuclear weapons. But the meeting had trumps blessing so clearly possibilities. For talks going forward George. The most dangerous Nash security situation we all face more throughout his thanks very much.

