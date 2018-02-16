Former Playboy playmate claims she was paid to keep quiet about alleged Trump affair

Karen McDougal, a one-time Playboy playmate of the year, reportedly sold her account to the National Enquirer about an alleged affair with Donald Trump, but it never published such an accusation.
5:48 | 02/16/18

Former Playboy playmate claims she was paid to keep quiet about alleged Trump affair

