Transcript for Players and coaches share memories of 'hero' football coach

All right, now more on those incredible acts of heroism during that deadly school rampage. Aaron feis acted as a human shield coming between the students and bullets sacrificing his own life to save others. Back to Tom llamas who sat down with some of the people who knew him well. Tom. Reporter: Good morning. So many of us have had that coach or teacher in our lives that was always there with a smile, always there with a joke. Who could make going to high school fun. That was coach feis and that's why this moment now is so difficult for this community because he's gone. I didn't know this man but after speaking to his head coach and his players I wish I did. 37-year-old Aaron feis, a beloved husband, father and football coach. The kids in this community loved him, adored him. He was one of the greatest people I knew. Reporter: Students and faculty says feis died protecting students getting in the line of fire. I saw him with a gun and then I saw two people fall and then I saw Mr. Feis fall and he said get back inside. Reporter: His bravery and stall stature came with a big heart. To his players and fellow coaches he was well known as someone who can always make them laugh. He would always carry a Gatorade towel and saw it on the Noor and picked it up, coach, feis, I got something to tell you and he turned around and whacked him right in the butt. I never seen him faster than that. What was he like. One of the best guys I know. Open-hearted. Open to anyone. Always there for people. If you needed him, he would on his golf cart go right to you. Reporter: It was his golf cart, also one of the school security guards would use Wednesday racing to help others. Coach feis went in the building and went to go up one of the stairwells and as the shooter -- the shooter was coming down the stairwell and I understand that he took a girl and kind of pushed her out of the door and got in front of the shooter and that's when the shooter shot him. Do you remember where you were and how you got the news. I didn't want to believe it. Didn't want to -- I didn't want to -- for it to be true. I love him. I love him and things are going to be real hard and difficult, you know, to go back to school and not be able to see my buddy. What was he for the football team. If someone messed up he wouldn't come over screaming but tell you how you did it wrong and how to do it right. Put a smile on my face every day. If you could have told coach feis something before he left us, what would you told him. Thank him for everything he's done for us, all the countless time, spilled out my heart and my chest and always there for me. Coach may, have you thought about it. What would you tell him. I'll miss seeing him every day. I told him I loved him a lot, you know. He was my friend. I would just tell him I miss the heck out of him. He really is a hero, right. But he didn't have to get shot to be a hero. He was a hero every day. He was a hero every day because people looked up to him and respected hip. It's not a high-paying&job. But if you can change somebody's life, you know, and make them into a better person, that's what it's all about. He wanted you to be something great. I just wish we had maybe one more minute or one more conversation, just grateful for the man he was and the man he's helped me become. Reporter: Coach feis leaves behind a daughter he always talked about, a wife he loved and an entire school. He cared for. Guys, back to you. What he said, what we heard, he didn't have to get shot to be a hero. He was already a hero. Changing lives every day. Teachers, they sacrifice so much. They do not get paid what they should get paid and now to be on the front lines over and over again. We heard the same thing from Mr. Beigel who also lost his life. She was so grateful for everything he did inside that classroom. They were all loved, you can see, by the students, by the other teachers and their families and showed the ultimate love for everybody else. That's a school where families moved to, that area to go to that school. It's one of the highest rated in the state. It is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.