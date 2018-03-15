Transcript for Priest turns in husband who confessed to killing his wife

We'll turn now to that newlywed husband arrested after police say he confessed to a catholic priest that he killed his wife. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with the story. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning. What happens in confession stays in confession, it's supposed to be between you, the priest and god. Not always. A Pennsylvania man charged with criminal homicide after police say he made the ultimate confession. He was calm. He told me that he killed his wife. I said I need to talk and that's what he said. Reporter: The priest saying 44-year-old John grazioli tearfully telling him that he killed his 31-year-old wife, Amanda. The two just married this past September. This all started when police say they got a tip about a suicidal man searching this home in an affluent neighborhood outside of Erie, Pennsylvania. Finding grazioli's wife dd inside shot in the head. Investigators say they tracked grazioli's cell phone to a nearby cathedral where they found his white Mercedes SUV and grazioli inside the rectory. Father polinek calling 911. Just to safely, you know, do the right thing which is call the authorities. That was it. Reporter: Police locking down the church. Eventually bringing grazioli out in handcuffs. Thankful for the way the priest handled the situation. It was heroic and he many kept his composure and I guess he did a very good job from our perspective and I'm sure he did a good job from the perspective of the man upstairs. Under Roman catholic law, I know a lot are asking priests are forbidden from contacting authorities about confessions no matter what they were told if or risk excommunication but in this case the priest felt it wasn't a formal sacramentoal confession and was okay to tell priest. Still hard thing. Can you imagine what these priests take on when they hear that? I'm pretty sure shocking. Difficult situation. Thank you. Coming up here that ABC news

