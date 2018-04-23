Princess Kate in labor: Royal watchers wait outside hospital More ABC News' James Longman reports from St. Mary's Hospital in London where media and royal watchers are gathered awaiting Kate's delivery of her third child. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Princess Kate in labor: Royal watchers wait outside hospital This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Princess Kate delivers a boy: What to expect next

Now Playing: Brett Young performs 'Sleep Without You'

Now Playing: Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Chris Evans opens up about 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Now Playing: David Archuleta breaks down the best moments of last night's 'American Idol'

Now Playing: 'Harry Potter' opens on Broadway to rave reviews

Now Playing: Princess Kate gives birth to boy

Now Playing: Princess Kate in labor: Royal watchers wait outside hospital

Now Playing: White Sox pitcher in critical condition after brain hemorrhage

Now Playing: Princess Kate in labor with royal baby No. 3

Now Playing: White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game

Now Playing: Beyonce was back at Coachella with some surprises

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson responds to prom offer from high school in Minnesota

Now Playing: Music world celebrates life of influential DJ Avicii

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows Prince in final hours before his death

Now Playing: After getting asked to prom, Dwayne Johnson responds by renting out theater for teen

Now Playing: Swedish musician Avicii has died at 28

Now Playing: June 6, 2015: Avicii talks about his relationship with his family

Now Playing: June 6, 2015: Avicii explains why he took time away from DJing Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54660103,"title":"Princess Kate in labor: Royal watchers wait outside hospital ","duration":"0:56","description":"ABC News' James Longman reports from St. Mary's Hospital in London where media and royal watchers are gathered awaiting Kate's delivery of her third child.","url":"/GMA/News/video/princess-kate-labor-royal-watchers-wait-hospital-54660103","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}