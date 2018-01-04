{"id":54158421,"title":"Protests erupt after shooting of unarmed black man by Sacramento police","duration":"2:45","description":"Dozens of protesters hit the streets for a fifth consecutive day to call for justice in the wake of the shooting of Stephon Clark.","url":"/GMA/News/video/protests-erupt-shooting-unarmed-black-man-sacramento-police-54158421","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}