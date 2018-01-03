Transcript for School bus driver testifies in fatal crash trial

Now to new developments in that trial we've been following in Tennessee. A school bus driver taking the stand defending himself as he faces charges for a crash that killed six children. ABC's linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: This morning, the fate of the bus driver accused of killing six elementary school students is in the hands of a jury in a case so emotionally charged several of the victims' family members have left the courtroom in tears. Those kids died because of and only because of johnthony walker's recklessness. Reporter: On Wednesday 25-year-old johnthony walker, the man behind the wheel of the school bus in this 2016 crash, told the jury he tried to save lives. I went to the back of the bus. The door was already open and -- and I tried to assist in that way. Reporter: Video captures the aftermath. Elementary school children trying to escape after it flipped on its side. That's walker running to students stuck in the back. The driver disputes the prosecutor's claims that he was on the phone driving off route and traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit when he lost control. Were you talking on the phone in the moments before this dent happened? No. Prosecutors provided phone records indicating he answered a call that lasted 3 minutes and 50 seconds putting him on the phone at the time of the first 911 call but walker says he wasn't on the that long. I'd say anywhere from max of seven to ten seconds. Reporter: Used bluetooth headphones to answer and told the caller he was driving and couldn't talk. Did you hang up? No, I was under the assumption the other caller would hang up the phone. He says he didn't want to take his hands off the wheel and the woman on the line didn't end the call. That same woman also testified she was not aware of a crash. Walker also told the court there was another vehicle involved. A white transit van like this one. He says that's what caused him to swerve. For "Good morning America," linsey Davis, ABC news, new York. So tragic. Tragic for families out there.

