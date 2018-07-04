Severe spring weather from coast to coast

More
Wild spring weather brings snow, storms, heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
3:07 | 04/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe spring weather from coast to coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54304453,"title":"Severe spring weather from coast to coast","duration":"3:07","description":"Wild spring weather brings snow, storms, heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.","url":"/GMA/News/video/severe-spring-weather-coast-coast-54304453","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.