Severe weather across the country and deadly tornadoes in the South

More
Much of the South faces violent spring weather as the northern plains states deal with blizzard conditions.
2:28 | 04/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather across the country and deadly tornadoes in the South

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54466371,"title":"Severe weather across the country and deadly tornadoes in the South","duration":"2:28","description":"Much of the South faces violent spring weather as the northern plains states deal with blizzard conditions.","url":"/GMA/News/video/severe-weather-country-deadly-tornadoes-south-54466371","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.