{"id":53961060,"title":"Sheryl Sandberg breaks silence on Facebook data fallout","duration":"0:33","description":"The Facebook COO said it is now a question of \"what type\" of regulation after questions from lawmakers and users about the social networking site's control of user data.","url":"/GMA/News/video/sheryl-sandberg-breaks-silence-facebook-data-fallout-53961060","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}