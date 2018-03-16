Transcript for Soviet-born Trump adviser talks about efforts to build in Russia

As the news broke about those subpoenas yesterday afternoon, I was sitting down for an exclusive interview with the businessman in the middle of one deal Mueller is examining. Many Felix slater tried to build a hotel in Moscow while trump was running for president. I started making phone calls to some of the contacts I had there, promoting the deal, promoting the opportunity of the deal asking for where there were good petes of property. Where a deal like this could be built. Which banks could finance it. And the financing of this deal would have come from basicers close or relatively close to Vladimir Putin. Yes, it would have been basics in Moscow because foreign basics will not finance there so it would have absolutely have been some of the banks in Russia. Do you think president trump should be concerned about any information many you've given to the government about him? Well, since the only thing I've ever done with Donald Trump, president trump are real estate deals, no, I don't believe so. But we now know, in fact, we just learned today that committee Robert Mueller has now subpoenaed the trump organization for any information having to do with the trump tower in Moscow. The does that surprise you? No. If they dig into this deal, what are they going to find? They're going to find that Felix slater tried to put together a deal in Moscow for a trump Moscow deal and was very enthusiastic and very tenacious and tried to get this deal put together. That's the extent of what they're going to find. As it relates to your activities. Did it ever strike you as strange. You're a real estate guy. You wanted it to happen, no question about that. Yes. Is it appropriate for a presidential candidate to be seeking a deal in Moscow with Russian financing while he's running for president? I can't answer that. I can only answer in the following way, a beautiful building could have been built and maybe even improved good will relations between the countries because of it. I didn't see any downside. He wanted that thing to be built. He kept working at it for an awful long time. Working on deals with Donald Trump was his day job. For more than 20 years he has been a secret government operative and this is a story straight out of a spy novel.

