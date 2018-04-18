Transcript for Ex-Starbucks manager defends decision to call cops

Now the latest on that Starbucks fall. The former store manager would Ed 9 is reportedly defeing her dision and ABC' davnsey Davis I on the scene and the company is taking steps to make sure itoesn't hn again. Reporter: Good morn to you, Paula. It is back to business inside this Philadelphia Starbucks but it's because of W HAPD here that the company has M is major announcement that they po coll of their store, talking about more thank00 O may9th to conduct racia B training with their employees thismorn new details about whatay have prompted a Starbucks Nager Toake this 911 call. I have two gentlemen at my cafe that are refusing to M a chase or leave. Repr: Leading Philadelphia police to handcuff andest these two black men R trespassing lasur hell both be under arrest. For what? Trespassing. They're not Tsing. Yes, yes, they are. Reporter: Journalist Christopher Norris said he spoke to the unidentied arbucks manager O no longer works for the companwo ds after the rest she claims they haven excessive loiteriicy and had the right to enforcet even if it meant calling police. There is no particular criteria E share sld no, in fact, she describeits if she ENFD thisicy across the books. O matte what your race is. No Matt what theaceis. Reporter: This a starbuc ces new questionsrideo of another incident E this year in califoia. Brandon ward says he was denied access to arbucks throom because he hasn't yet made's purchase B ss this white man D problem. I asked forhe code. They gavet you before you made a Hase. Yes. Reporter: Kevin Johnson who hainh the two men arrested told usonday they still need to do better. Ould sayhere's training, more training that we're going to D with our store manager, not onlyround the guidelines but traininground unconscious bias. Repr: And the journal we spoke to who had viewed theformer manager here said that she told him that she had police multiple times during one year onjob. Paula. All right, linsey, thank you for yourporting. Again, may 29th is that day for the racia bias training.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.