Transcript for States of emergency declared as Midwest battles severe flash floods

breaking weather news. Flash floods leaving neighborhoods completely submerged underwater across the midwest and southern plains. Rising rivers, a concern from Texas to Pennsylvania. Marcus Moore is in Alexander, Arkansas, where more severe weather is expected this weekend. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Well, Dan and Paula, good morning to you. Already this week they have seen 8 to 10 inches of rain here in Arkansas and in Alexander where we are this morning at one point this water was covering portions of the roadway and officials shut it down to be safe. Well, you can so water has receded but any new rainfall will add to the flooding concern and that is a concern officials have in several states this morning. Overnight, a powerful storm system leaving severe flooding across the midwest and the south. The river levee breaking causing widespread flooding and evacuations. Get out. That's my message, get out. All you're doing is endangering the lives of the first responders. Watch as this man gets swept off his feet by the raging floodwaters but watches are still in effect, Kentucky and Michigan under a state of emergency. This is among some of the worst flooding we've had. Reporter: In Michigan rescuers have been going door to door helping anyone stranded in their homes. The water is up to their door, up to their doorknob. Reporter: In Texas people are evacuating their hopes in anticipation of more flooding. Meanwhile, to the west from Washington to Colorado, heavy snow is making roads treacherous. Low visibility and slick roads causing several car pileups and take a look. Even Las Vegas seeing rare snowfall. Back here in Arkansas, flooding is still the concern today. But Dan and Paula, later this afternoon, it will include the threat of severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind and the possibility of tornadoes. Marcus, we appreciate your coverage, stay safe. For more on this let's bring in Cindy Fitzgibbon from our Boston affiliate WCVB in for rob. Good morning. Thank you. Good morning to you, Dan and Paula. This is a widespread area of heavy rain and we're actually already seeing that now north of Arkansas, rain stretching all the way up into Pennsylvania with flood watches from Pennsylvania down into Texas, flood warnings in anticipation of what is to come and it's this cold front that will trigger a new line of intense storms as we go into the afternoon and evening but look at this by tomorrow morning from the gulf coast all the way up into new York City we're talking about heavier rain with some icing across new England. So rainfall projections widespread area 1 to 2 inches but this 3 to 4-inch area has us most concerned because the ground is so saturated and it all will run off. That severe threat you can see on our high res model, this from the afternoon hour, there is a concern for not only the heavy rain but storms that could produce damaging winds and also tornadoes. Heads-up from Dallas to Louisville to Memphis today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.