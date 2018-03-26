Transcript for Stormy Daniels breaks silence on alleged Trump affair

million brackets on ESPN correctly picked the the final four. I'm surprised there was that much. The kansas-duke game delayed the start of the stormy Daniels interview. The interview raising serious political and legal issues. Especially the allegation she was threatened to keep quiet. Tom llamas is here with the story. Reporter: Good morning to you. There is no doubt this interview was on the president's mind. We now know over the weekend, he had dinner with his lawyer at the center of the controversy at mar-a-lago, this, as overnight, Daniels finally told her story. Very detailed. At times explicit. And a move that could cost mer millions in damages. I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all. But, I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar or people thinking that I did this for money. Reporter: Adult film star stormy Daniels breaking her silence on "60 minutes." Explaining why she's telling the world about the night she had sex with president trump back in 2006. And you had sex with him. Yes. You were 27. He was 60. Were you physically attracted to him? No. Not at all. No. Did you want to have sex with him? No, but I didn't say no. I'm not a victim. It was entirely consensual? Yes. Does this normally work for you. He didn't understand what I was saying. Talking about yourself normally work? Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it. I'll never forget the look on his face. He turned around, pulled his pants down a little bit. He had underwear on pip I gave him ale of swats. Reporter: After that exchange, he furthered his interest. You're smart. A woman to be reckoned with. Reporter: She says in a new allegation she was once physically threatened to keep quiet about the affair. It happened in 2011 just after she sold her story to "In touch" magazine's sister publication. I was in a park lot. Going a fitness class with mien Stant daughter. Diaper bag. A guy walked up on me. Said to me, leave trump alone. Forget the story. And he Lind around and looked at my daughter and said, it's a beautiful little girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mom. And then he was gone. Reporter: She said that left her shaken. The experience, one of the reasons she agreed to sign a hush agreement with president trump's attorney for $130,000 before the election. Before that agreement was signed, she was in discussions with news organizations, including ABC news, to tell her story during the campaign. I think some people watching this are going to doubt that you entered into this H negotiation because you feared for your safety. They're going to think you saw an opportunity. I think the fact that I didn't negotiate. I just quickly said yes to this -- very -- you know, strict contract and what most people will agree with me, extremely low number, is all the proof I need. Reporter: The timing of the payment just days before the election. Now the basis for complaints filed with the federal election commission and the justice department, alleging it was an illegal campaign con try bugs since Mr. Trump was running for president. The president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said he paid for that with a personal line of credit. Daniels' attorney has provided documents to ABC news, showing Cohen using his trump organization e-mail address and mailing address during the negotiations. Daniels is suing the president to break that agreement, claiming it's void, in part, because then-candidate trump never signed it. The president's lawyers say she violated the agreement more than 20 times. How do we know you're telling the truth? Uh, because I have no reason to lie. I'm opening myself up for possible danger. And definitely a whole lot of . Reporter: Now, overnight, Michael Cohen's attorney sharing copies of this cease and desist letter that's been sent to Daniels and her attorney. Accusing both avenatti and Daniels of making false and defamatory statements. Moments ago, I spoke to

