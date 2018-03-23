Transcript for Thousands head to DC for gun control protest

lives as many as half a million people are expected in Washington, D.C. Tomorrow and even more around the country to protest gun violence. Those students from parkland, Florida, who are behind this movement, they are featured on the new cover of "Time" magazine with the word "Enough." So let's go to ABC's Kenneth Moton in Washington with more details on that. Good morning, Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This will be the epicenter of the parch for our live, the main stage stretching across Pennsylvania avenue here with the capitol as the backdrop. Hundreds of thousands of people will be lined up for at least nine blocks reaching the white house. Now, young people from across the country have been making their way into D.C. By bus and plane joined by parents, educators and others demanng action from lawmakers to make schools safer and pass tougher gun control laws. This rally organized by the vocal and determined students from parkland, Florida, just five weeks after the deadly shooting rampage at their school and hundreds of other marches are also planned tomorrow across the country and the world, the big March happening in 24 hours but there are several events today including parkland students rallying at the capitol. Some face-to-face with lawmakers demanding change. Robin. All right. Kenneth, again, that's tomorrow and a lot of people will be watching.

