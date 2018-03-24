Transcript for Thousands head to Washington for the 'March for Life' protests

As we said marches against gun violence will be taking place in hundreds of cities with teenagers taking the lead. Many traveling to Washington overnight to call for action on gun control. But gun control is a heated topic in this country as we said. Not everybody believes restricting guns will make schools safer. ABC's David Wright is at the main rally stage in Washington for the March today with a look at what both sides are saying as we head into today. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Adrienne. Very chilly morning here in Washington, but today this is ground zero for the national debate over guns and schools. Pennsylvania avenue, the capitol right behind me there, the white house just a few blocks that a way, hundreds of thousands of marchers expected to converge here led by students survivors from Stoneman Douglas high school. They're here from across the country. Hoping to send lawmakers in Washington a powerful message. It's terrifying knowing there is a chance a shooter might come in. I think this is going to be a real moment of change. I'm honestly fed up. Reporter: This group came from south Florida some hitching a free ride on a jet dough natured by the new England patriots. A like-minded local family is putting them up. Their host,s si sick of worrying about gun violence sdmrif the greatest guests ever. Six guests in my house, three boy, three girls. Reporter: Many celebrities are tweeting their support including Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Already signs lawmakers are getting the message. Our voices are loud, are clear and about to change history. There are also loud voices on the other side. We were disappointed to hear some of the president's comments. Reporter: Gun rights advocates believe the answer is more firepower not less. We protect our president and congressmen with guns and banks with guns but when it comes to schools all we do is put up a sign that says gun-free zone and it's not working. Reporter: Plenty of lawmakers agree, but today these marchers are hoping to convince them otherwise. Students are stepping up to take on the NRA because our elected leaders are afraid to. Reporter: America, we are your future. Why won't you protect us? Reporter: Now this event here in Washington is the main event today but there are events all across the country and around the world, frankly. This movement spreading far and wide. The organizers say 835 local events planned in all. Dan and Adrienne. Will it have an impact is the question? David Wright, thank you very much. For more on that question let's bring in David hogg, one of the organizers, also a survivor of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in parkland, Florida. In our Washington bureau. David, good morning. Thank you for joining us. Thank you for having me. I want to start by showing you a number from a recent ABC news/"washington post" poll. When we ask people whether they thought the spate of mass shootings in this country were a reflection of problems with our mental health care system or inadequate gun control laws, 57% said mental health, only 28% said gun control. So in light of that, what specifically are you hoping to achieve today? Today we are going to start a revolution. This is the beginning of a lifelong marathon not only for me but for my generation. We are sick and tired of the inaction in Washington and around the country at different state capitols and in different cities of politicians owned by the NRA and not listening to their constituents. We are the children and making our voices heard and we will change America with or without these politicians. And today is the beginning of that revolution. David, Dan and I both had the chance to speak with you and so many of your other students in parkland, Florida and Tallahassee about this movement and a big slogan was never again, never again allowing another school shooting to take place. What was the gut reaction when the shooting happened in Maryland earlier this week? I was -- I had to relive a lot of the previs memories that I had from my school shooting. Everybody takes grief their own way but for me it was realizing that because that was a percentage with a gun and in reality were they taken out by law enforcement, yes, and I'm so glad they were but they shouldn't have had to do that in the first place. It's due to a lack of training, mental health and gun and American problem is what we have here. David hogg, we appreciate you joining this us morning. Thank you very much. Thank you. Let's get analysis now from ABC news chief political analyst, Matthew dowd who is in Texas and Republican strategist and ABC news contributor Alex Castellano. Let me start with you and turn to Alex. This is sh an emotional and seemingly intractable debate over guns in America. Do you think the March will move the needle. All social movements over the last 100 moments have been led by the energy of the youth combined with the mentoring of the older generations and that's what we're seeing. We've already seen some change as everyone knows Florida passed a ban on certain age limbs on guns. The president's reaction and banning bump stocks, all of those things are in the aftermath of the high school students standing up and giving voice and I think today is another step in that process and as David said they're not going away. They understand it's a marathon. They understand it takes a long time. Today is just a big energy boost for that movement. Alex, do you agree especially given the poll numbers that we've showed that showed many, many Americans don't have an appetite for stricter gun control? Well, I think these student also have an impact. It will be a modest impact of terms of making schools safer, unfortunately. We are seeing schools being hardened, locking door, perimeter security. Those are the kind of things we don't do now that we could do but as far as actually -- we already have a lot of laws against killing people. We have background checks and very few of these laws are being enforced against the mentally ill having a gun so, you know, we're not enforcing what we have now but we're going to pass more laws not to enforce. The big impact is going to be political. 2018. The women's movement, the me too moment, add that to the dreamers, immigrants and kids, millennials voting for gun control and Democrats in 2018, you have a big democratic wave coming. That's what is going to change. You know what, Matt, I have to switch the story line and continue this conversation over guns. What is the most meaningful thing that could come out of the stormy Daniels story line, aside from the tabloid details. What could come out of this? Well, we've seen a lot of suggestions from stormy Daniels' attorney there is evidence or information and obviously everybody is going to be tuned in for that "60 minutes" interview and there is a political and legal question. What do they have legally they can prove out a lot of this but from a political perspective, one, it's putting much stress on the president both in his professional-as president but I'm sure in his personal life as a husband to Melania and all of this and so I think what we're going to see come out of this is one, we'll see the evidence, what evidence there is, but, two, it continues to put unbelievable stress and time constraints on the president of the United States. And, Alex, of course, a lot of Republicans think this is more of a sideshow and many are growing weary of this. What's your take? Well, the idea that is this going to have a political impact on the trump administration? I doubt it. You can't fall off the floor. You can't burn down the same house twice. Donald Trump is not regarded well by Republicans and supporters because of his moral turpitude. He is there because he is an alternative to two bankrupt party, Democrats and Republicans who are out of control and can't lead the nation so he is useful. He is not a moral symbol. I doubt this is going to change the political equation, but it's going to be the super bowl of "60 minutes" interviews.

