Transcript for Trump appoints White House physician to Cabinet

George, we move on to the latest white house shake-up. President trump replacing veterans affairs secretary David shulkin with his white house physician. This is eighth high-profile departure in just the last month. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more. She's there in Washington for us. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. David shulkin knew this was coming but is not happy about it and is make it clear writing about the toxic chaotic disrespectful environment that is Washington and saying it should not be this hard to serve your country. After weeks of speculation, president trump announcing the ouster of his veterans affairs secretary and naming his successor in a tweet. But unlike other fired members of the administration, David shulkin is not going quietly writing in an op-ed this morning, the department has become entangled in a brutal power struggle with some political appointees choosing to promote their agendas instead of what's best for veterans. Shulkin was a rare Obama administration holdover and his confirmation sailed through the senate with a unanimous 100-0 vote. The president himself last year praising shulkin for his work improving the V.A. I also want to express our appreciation for secretary shulkin who is implementing the dramatic reform throughout the V.A., right, David? Better be David. We will never use those words on you. That's for sure. Reporter: But the president grew increasingly unhappy with shulkin. Mr. Secretary, any concerns about your job? Reporter: In particular the negative attention shulkin attracted over a scathing inspector general report focusing on a work trip to Europe taking along his wife and spending days sightseeing including accepting tickets to the wimbledon's women's tennis final costing taxpayers $122,000. I do regret the decisions that have been made that have taken the focus off of that important work. Reporter: But in that op-ed this morning shulkin writing I have been falsely accused of things by people who wanted me out of the way. The man the president has nominated to replace him, rear admiral Ronny Jackson, the white house doctor who recently gave the president a glowing bill of health. I told the president that if he had a healthier diet overs last 20 years he might live to 200 years old. He has incredibly good genes. Reporter: Dr. Jackson who did deploy to Iraq has served as white house physician for three different administrations. But he's about to take on the second largest department in the administration serving more than 9 million veterans without a whole lot of management experience, robin. As you pointed out and many have pointed out that as well, Dr. Jackson has not led any companies, any bureaucracies. Reporter: That's right but I think like all political appointees he'll surround himself with people who have that experience but improving veterans' care has been a central theme so it's a very big and important job to trump and all of our veterans. Thank you. Let's bring in Cecilia Vega for more on this and, Cecilia,

