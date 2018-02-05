Transcript for Former Trump doctor: President's files were raided

We want to turn to another white house headline. We all remember that glowing letter about then candidate trump's health, his personal doctor saying he had astonishing excellent lab work and would be the healthiest person ever elected out with a new that says Donald Trump dictated that letter. Tom llamas has all the details. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Cecilia, good morning to you. It's no doubt a strange admission, a doctor allegedly admitting that he took orders from the patient and then shared that bogus medical information with the country and that's just part of the story. That doctor also claiming trump staffers raided his office just behind me. This morning, the daughter who during the campaign proclaimed president trump will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency says that came from trump himself. Dr. Harold Bornstein, president trump's longtime doctor in new York signed and released this statement in 2015. CNN reports Dr. Bornstein told them those were trump word, quote, he dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter. Bornstein's alleged comes after he says his office was raided by trump staffers seizing the president's medical records. Bornstein speaking to NBC. I feel raped, frightened and sad. Reporter: Bornstein says the president's former bodyguard Keith Schiller, chief of oval operations at the time, a lawyer at the trump organization, along with a third man came into his office in February of 2017. I was completely surprised. Reporter: Bornstein claims the reasoning for the alleged raid, trump's hair. The doctor says the staffer showed up two days after this article in "The New York Times" in which Bornstein gave information about trump's medication saying the president took propecia, a drug to promote hair growth. I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about it, a drugs that a to grow his hair which seemed to be so important. And it certainly is not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that. Reporter: The white house isn't denying records were taken from his office but say it wasn't a raid. It would be standard procedure for the president, a newly elected president's medical records to be in possession by the white house medical unit and that's what was taking place, they were being transferred over to the white house as requested. Reporter: Now, the trump organization and former bodyguard if are not commenting. When we reached Dr. Bornstein by telephone he said he could no longer talk about this issue. As far as any wrongdoing seizing those, the legal experts say this is such a bizarre case it's unclear if there is any legal precedent to know if they did anything wrong.

