Transcript for Trump doubles down on arming teachers

house yesterday president trump echoed the NRA line coming out for arming teachers and against active shooter drills. I think a concealed permit for having teachers and letting people know that there are people in the building with gun, you won't have in my opinion shootings because they're cowards. If I'm a child and I'm 10 years old and they say, we're going to have an active shooter drill. Well, people may come in and shoot you, I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about to be honest with you. Cecilia Vega for more on this and the president has been in close contact with the NRA. Reporter: Yeah, George, the white house says he spoke over the weekend with the NRA's top lobbyist and the president is very muching choing the same language the NRA uses on this one saying that he would like to see our schools hardened and that would deter a shooter from showing up, if, in fact, they know someone on campus is armed. Not a lot of details on what the president is looking for. He says between 10 to 40% of all school employees would qualify to handle a weapon. He is not saying all teachers here. He's essential ly trained, perhaps ex-military. Certain highly adept people and saying they should receive some kind of extra pay or bonus as incentive to sign up for this training. You heard Tom there say the largest teacher organizations are adamantly opposed to this. This is not what being a teacher is about but something that the president is very much backing. And also, George, you mentioned the president's talking about those active shooter drills saying he's opposed to them. The white house later came out to clarify what he meant. They say he's not opposed to the drills. He is opposed to calling them active shooter drills. He prefers the term safety drill, George. Hard to believe this proposal to arm teachers is going to go very far in congress right now but the president also trying to persuade the NRA to agree to raising that age for the ability to purchase an assault weapon and also continuing to push bump stock bans. Reporter: Yeah, and he says he doesn't expect to have to go up against the NRA. He called them patriots, good people, spoke out in high favor, high praise of the NRA but they are resisting that age increase, George. Cecilia Vega, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.