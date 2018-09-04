Transcript for Trump faces GOP calls to strike back on Syria

With those wordsrom president tr saying he wanted to pulroops out of Syria T now to abcenior white house corredent Cecilia Vega. Cecilia, this suspectedmical attack changin his think in any way? Reporter: Amy, this is the question for this white house right no whether he H a change thinking after seeing those images awe've saying morning this S just days after the ident said he wants to pull all 2,000 American troopsut Syria, much to the frustration of his O national security advisers and now some Republicans Sayre is a direct connect between president telegrng those plans and what we areg on the ground there withhose horrific images senator lindaham says, quote, no accident they used chemi weapons but president can resetable here. He I cng a defining moment for this adminision and take a look what senator John McCain said. He is tweeting the preside pledge to withdraw from Syria only embned Assad a he should respond again and make Assad pay a price for his brutality, Amy. Ceci we just hea from Martha radtz that preside trump will meet with his top military advisers today.what cane expect? Reporter: Well, as Martha said this is a previously sched meeting but certain syis going to be at the top the agenda. It happens H at the white housis evening and we can tell you there be cameras least at this point we expect insideor some of that meg. To national security adviser johnbolton's first day on the ands you guys know he has B a known hawk, someone who hasdvocated for air strikesgainst Syria in thepa All right. We knowou'llp us updated.thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.