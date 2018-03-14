Transcript for Trump faces GOP defeat in Pa., more staff changes

Let's bring in our analyst Chris Christie, longtime trump confidant and, Chris, as I bring you in and look at what happened with North Korea and Rex tillerson and reminder this moment back in the convention. Nobody knows the system better than me. Which is why I alone can fix it. So we're seeing that philosophy in action. Is there a danger there? Well, of course there is, but, you know what, I think the president is realizing after 15 months in office he's more comfortable with being president. Remember, this is a guy who never held elected office before the presidency and I think he's now been there 15 months. I think he has a feeling he's more comfortable and understands how things work a little bit better and taking charge. There is no other way to interpret what's been happening over the last few days. Is there anyone left? It seems to be he's pushing away anyone that takes him on? I do eptsz know if that's true. I'veeen other people still there like kellyanne Conway who will look at him and tell him when she thinks he's wrong. The problem with secretary tillerson was they justfundamentally disagreed. You can talk about the way it was done and whether that was good and I don't think it was, but in the end if you fundamentally disagree with your secretary of state, there's one boss. Especially on the Iran nuclear deal. Iran nuclear deal, north Korea talks and how that was going to be rolled out and play out. You know, there's a number of things I understand they disagreed on fundamentally and that can only last for so long. You have this feeling out period where you see maybe he'll change a little, maybe you'll change a little but then if you realize you can't do it, then you got to move on to somebody who agrees with your view of the world. No you we'll see how it works. Is it about personality or a bigger strategy here he's trying to get to? No, you know, Cecilia, every time someone thinks there is a bigger strategy, there isn't. There just isn't. The bottom line, the president is a very direct person in this way and my experience with him over all Tse year, when he decides that you're no longer compatible, whether that's personal, political, philosophical or a combination of the three, then, you know, you're on the road out. Why can't he pick up the phone and tell them himself? He fired this emby tweet. Listen, I don't think he should ever fire anybody by Twitter. I had to fire people as governor in my eight years and always the best way to do it is bring them into the office, thank them for their service, look them in the eye and tell them why they're being let go. This special election is a blow to Republicans. I think, you know, George, it is a blow. You shouldn't lose a district like this. I also think we didn't have the greatest candidate in the world. That didn't help and so for a Republican perspective I think it was ray bad night. It is also a special election with an extraordinary low turnout with very motivated democratic voters who were anti the president. I don't think we should go too far in saying this is an indicator of what's going to happen in November but if you're a Republican today it's not like you're saying, hey, great, we only lost a district we won by 20 it points in '16. I don't want us to overreact. Special circumstances here. Chris Christie, thank you. We want to turn to the

