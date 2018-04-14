Trump fires back as James Comey opens up in new memoir

More
The president called the fired FBI chief a "slime ball" in response to claims made by the former FBI director in his new book.
5:07 | 04/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump fires back as James Comey opens up in new memoir

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54466374,"title":"Trump fires back as James Comey opens up in new memoir","duration":"5:07","description":"The president called the fired FBI chief a \"slime ball\" in response to claims made by the former FBI director in his new book.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-fires-back-james-comey-opens-memoir-54466374","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.