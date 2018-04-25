Transcript for Trump, first lady host 1st state dinner

Overnight, president trump and the first lady hosting the French president and his wife at a lavish white house state dinner. Huge issues on the table. Including the the fate of the Iran nuclear deal. Jon Karl has the latest on that. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The president has lots of warm words for the French president and a stark new warning for Iran. Show casing their friendship for the world to see, with air kisses and over-the-top hand shake, and lots of hugs, president trump and French president macron were so comfortable together, that this happened. We do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that piece of dandruff off. Overnight, the trump's hosted their first state dinner. Among the guests, olympic gold. Plus stalwarts like Henry Kissinger and Rupert Murdoch. Apple CEO Tim cook, who brought along president Obama's director of the EPA, a big trump critic. Among the paj try. A ceremony and open displayed of friendship with the French president, president trump offered a stern warning to Iran. They restart their nuclear program they will have bigger problems than ever before. Reporter: French president macron is in Washington trying to convince the president not to break the Iran nuclear deal. President trump called the deal insane and ridiculous. But -- are you willing to consider staying in the Iran deal? We're going to be talking about it. We'll see. Reporter: After talking to macron, the president seemed to leave the door open to staying in the deal and an additional agreement to crack down on the missile program if in support ff terrorism. The president sounding more optimistic about his upcoming meeting with North Korea's dictator. Even praising his moves as honorable. Kim Jong-un was -- he really has been very open and I think very honorable. Reporter: The president up cysts he's made no concession and that the north key Yan dictator must denuclearize. On Iran, the president has until may 1th to E do side whether or not to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. What he'll do is anybody's guess. What he said sitting next to the French president is that it is a deal falling down and quote should nef have been made. As you know, the administration facing another challenge this mortgage. A federal June overruled its efforts to end the dreamers program. Reporter: This was a big setback to the president's plan to end DACA. The court said DACA had to remain in place, at least for now. Saying DACA's decision was arbitrary and capricious. They failed to explain that the program was unlawful. They have to begin taking new applications for DACA. The white house has 90 days to respond. ? I'm sure they will. Thank you, Jon.

