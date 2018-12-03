Transcript for Trump takes on opponents in campaign rally

A lot more to learn. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more. Jon, we saw, the president is full speed ahead on this, though we're seeing the yellow warning flags from some of the his own advisers. As Martha pointed out, no direct word from the north Koreans. And if you talk to white house officials, they say it's a chance it gets knocked off. North kree that has no preconditions to meet, other than stopping their current testing of missiles and nuclear weapons. George, there is a real hole lowed out team on the north Korea issue. There is no ambassador to south Korea nominated by the president yet. And the point person at the state department on North Korea and Korean issues retired last month and has not been replaced. Let's go to the gun proposals. Looks like a big cave to the NRA. Even though he rid could the idea of commissions at the rally Saturday night. We can't just keep setting up blue ribbon committees with your wife, and your wife, and your husband. And they meet and they have a meal. And they talk. Talk, talk, talk. Two hours later, then they write a report. Look. That's what I got in Washington. I got all these blue ribbon committees. And the president appointed another blue ribbon committee yesterday, less than 24 hours after saying that. A commission on school safety headed up by the education secretary, Betsy Devos. Looks right now like a complete cave to the NRA. The president is no longer talking about raising the age to purchase assault weapons as federal law. He's given up the idea of universal background checks, something he seemed to clearly endorse after the parkland shooting. This after the NRA was H the white house for those meetings with the president. Congress was looking for the president to push on gun control. Doesn't look like there will be action now that the white house seems to be backing away from these initial talks of strong gun control legislation. There was never any appetite for movement on guns among the Republican leadership in congress. This would only happen with a big push from the president. There will be this move to tighten the current background check system. And to do some more in terms of securing schools. Those are measures supported by the the NRA. In the meetings you were at, the president was taunting members of congress for being afraid of the NRA. Jon, big election tomorrow. Special election in pen. One of the reasons the president was in Pennsylvania over the weekend, trying to save the Republican seat that his district, the president won that district by 20 point zplps he won the district by 20 points. Mitt Romney won it by 17 points. The fact that this is a tight race shows you how tough an election cycle this is going to be for Republicans. And a real bellwether. Could be a sign of what is to come.

