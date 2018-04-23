Transcript for Trump tweetstorm takes on North Korea, Cohen legal issues

Ably. We'll go to the white president trump back from mar-a- ser unleashing a storm of tweets about hpor embattled lawyer high-stakes nuclear summit with north kore Jon Karl tracking I and let's begin with north korea.theresident pushing back against the idea that G away too much toe for a nuclear summit withte gas?? 10 nor Korea. Reporter: We don't have a date for suit. We don't have a locatiout the president is already declaring that been significant North Korea has announced that they suspend their missile ING and Ty shut down one of thnuclear tt sites. That promptesident tot?? tweet, wow, up anything and they have agreedas gr to theword. Site closure and no more test George, of course, the north Koreans have not agreed to denuclearization yet but the president is say he optimistic aboutis dte E fact that north Koreans over east years have many program only to rest it after have had economic benefits as a Meaime, the president is sending allds ofls over Twitter to his attorney Michael Cohen. Repter: He sure is, doing everything he C remind Michael coatesas T pardon to- I'm sorry, he has Theo on. He, of course, Soter Libby and he also is inclined to pardon jac fir African-American heavyweight champion of T who manyla years ago was sente jail for having an affair with ite Jon Karl, thanks V Aright, George, now to new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.