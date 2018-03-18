Transcript for Trump's lawyer calls for Rosenstein to end Russia probe

Much more to come but we'll start with the extraordinary and intensifying battle between the trump administration and the FBI. So many new developments this morning. We're now learning that the former deputy FBI director Andrew Mccabe who was fired on Friday night kept detailed notes of his interactions with the president and has handed those notes over to the special counsel Robert Mueller. Meantime, Mccabe's one time boss James Comey who was also fired by trump coming out in defense of Mccabe. All of this as the president's lawyer publicly calls on the department of justice to shut down the Russia probe with the president appearing to black him up on Twitter. George Stephanopoulos standing by but we'll start with ABC's Tara Palmeri who is in Washington. Tara, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. That's right. President trump unleashed some of his toughest attacks against the Russia investigation. For the first time on Twitter, he referred to special counsel Robert Mueller by name. Leading many to wonder if he'll go a step further and fire Mueller. President trump's legal team seizing on the firing of deputy FBI director Andrew Mccabe to make the case for shutting down the Russia investigation. Just hours after attorney general Jeff sessions axed the FBI's former number two, the president's lead attorney John dowd called on sessions' deputy rod Rosenstein to follow his boss' brilliant and your ages example and fire Robert Mueller. And the president following up with his own taunts. There's been no collusion between us and the Russians. There was absolutely no collusion. There is absolutely no collusion. Reporter: Firing off a tirade of tweets overnight. The Mueller probe should never have been started attacking not just Mccabe but the justice department. How many lies and leaks. Comey knew it all and much more. There was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, justice and state. We are on the brink of a constitutional crisis if this continues and the president seizes this moment to fire either rod Rosenstein or Bob Mueller himself. Reporter: President trump became fixated with Mccabe's connection to the Clintons. He had gotten involved in the taking with his wife taking money from Clinton sources was the beginning of the end for him. Reporter: But Mccabe isn't going out without a fight. Mccabe was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in the Russia probe. And like fired FBI director James Comey, Mccabe kept detailed notes of his conversations with the president and then turned them over as evidence. Mccabe was fired Friday night ahead of the release of an inspector general report that Kuss him of improperly speaking to I reporter about the Clinton e-mail investigation. And then misleading investigators when asked about it. Mccabe denies any wrongdoing. He called the attacks quote an ongoing assault on his credibility in the Russia investigation. A string of heavyweight former law enforcement intelligence officials coming to Mccabe's defense and taking on the president. Former CIA director John Brennan tweeted at the president. You will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy Mccabe but you will not destroy America president trump has criticized Mccabe for an a staunch ally of James Comey. But Comey was quick to respond tweeting his new book will give a full account of what happened so people can decide for themself, quote, who was honorable and who was not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.