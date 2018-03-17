Trump's legal team making moves in Stormy Daniels case

More
Lawyers for Trump are claiming the porn star owes $20 million for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
5:04 | 03/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's legal team making moves in Stormy Daniels case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53816939,"title":"Trump's legal team making moves in Stormy Daniels case","duration":"5:04","description":"Lawyers for Trump are claiming the porn star owes $20 million for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trumps-legal-team-making-moves-stormy-daniels-case-53816939","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.