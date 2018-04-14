Trump's personal lawyer goes to court after FBI raid

More
Michael Cohen fights back in court trying to retrieve documents that were seized.
2:16 | 04/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's personal lawyer goes to court after FBI raid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54466256,"title":"Trump's personal lawyer goes to court after FBI raid","duration":"2:16","description":"Michael Cohen fights back in court trying to retrieve documents that were seized.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trumps-personal-lawyer-court-fbi-raid-54466256","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.