Transcript for Visiting the US Virgin Islands and St. Thomas 6 months after hurricanes

That's true. Robin, I know you visited another region that was devastated, the U.S. Virgin Islands. Yes, because they have that one-two punch and there was a lot of focus on Puerto Rico and rightfully so but the virgin Islands were raising their hands saying what about us and like everything that you saw in Puerto Rico, so many people there to help and many were helping themselves like the Phillips family who I visited with and I have an update on how they're doing and others in the Virgin Islands. I would imagine you used to have windows here. Doors. Doors. The hurricane ripped it off. That's what happened. We first met the Phillips family last year. Despite their own circumstances they jumped into action that have air St. Thomas neighborhood was ravaged. First by hurricane Irma and then by MARIA. So it was out of necessity you came up with this idea. Yes, and because we were the only one left in this neighborhood with a roof. Reporter: The Phillips with the help of their beautiful 12 children cooked 250 meals daily for their community. She took the China I purchased and that's what I was using to feed the people. Tell people why you did that. To give people back a little bit. A little hope. Hi, "Gma." Since you last saw me, I've been cooking for nonprofit group that's here on our island helping us clean up. They're called all hands and hearts. I try to make special dishes for them so they can experience a little bit of the caribbean. Reporter: Now working for the nonprofit Mrs. Phillips turned her home kitchen into a fully functional commercial kitchen. We have been cooking for 50 to 80 people every night except Sunday. Breakfa breakfast. A friendly smile going a long way as the volunteers help to rebuild St. Thomas. You may remember adopt a family, the care package initiative that sent thousands of supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands at a crucial time. You can't use it, you know somebody who can. Reporter: The organization has since launched adopt a classroom. We appreciate all your help and support and love that you're going to send us this those boxes. Reporter: Although class is back in session, eight schools out of 32 public schools of the U.S. Virgin Islands were condemned and many schools were badly damaged. We have open ceilings, each day it rain, we have a bucket there that is catching some of the water. Reporter: These devoted teachers now making the most with what they have. I have a special delivery today. Reporter: Little boxes of joy to help lift their spirits. All: Thank you. And happy to say that so far at least 165 classrooms have been adopted through adopt a classroom. There are still more waiting adoption and there's so much good that's going on right now. We saw all these organizations in Puerto Rico and in the virgin Islands and we really wanted our viewers to see what you're doing is making a difference. Huge difference. I got to tell you when I was there, that simple box, I say simple box, it's a lifeline. You should see how people light up when they would open the boxes and now with the classrooms you can do that as well. One gentleman said if you don't need it, share that with somebody else. That's what they've done and the teacher who said it rains in that corner but she still teaches the kids in that classroom. We have to remember. When you get that support from around the world it lets you know that people still love you and behind you and are standing with you through the worst time of their live. Take a trip. It's a win/win for everybody. All those areas are really about tourism. It would really help them. Thank you guys for that. I really appreciate it. Thank you at home. You watch the news all the time and "Gma," you help. It makes sump a difference. Very appreciated.

