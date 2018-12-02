Transcript for Former White House aide's ex-wife lashes back at Trump

morning, including president trump. He's take heat for his dismissal of the me too movement. He tweeted in support of people are quote falsely accused and destroyed by mere allegatio. Cecilia Vega has the latest. Reporter: Good morning to you. We're on day seven of the scandal. We have yet to hear from this administration exactly who knew what and when. This morning, a scathing and public takedown of the president of the United States from one of the ex-wives accusing former white house staff secretary rob porter of domestic abuse. Jenn Jennie Willoughby. He praised porter. We wish him well. It's obviously a tough time. For him. He also -- as you probably know, he says he's innocent. And I think you have to remember that. Reporter: Willoughby writing in "Time" magazine, I was floored. My friend turned to me and said, the president of the united States just called you a liar. The photos including Holderness' black eye, sending the white house into chaos. Willoughby accusing president trump of setting a frightening tone for the nation. If the most powerful people in the nation don't believe my story of abuse in the face of overwhelming evidence, then what hope do others have of being heard? Over the weekend, the president fanning flames with this tweet. People's lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Is there no such thing any longer as due process? Porter denies the allegations. The white house now doing damage control. Does the president believe that rob porter is falsely accused? Rob porter no longer works at the white house. The president believes you to consider all sides. Reporter: At the center of the controversy, chief of staff John Kelly who initially showered public praise on porter. Now president trump furious at Kelly and white house communications director hope hicks, who is romantically linked to porter. Sources tell ABC news Kelly told president trump he old be willing to resign. I spoke to president last night about H very issue. He has full confidence in his current chief of staff, general John Kelly. Reporter: In time, Willoughby says the response gives the wrong message. The white house will try the change this conversation today by releasing its $200 billion infrastructure plan. This is coming as a democratic senator is using the words about due process against him. Calling for a hearing from the mother th more than a dozen women who have accused to the trump. He's called them all liars. Meantime, we saw kellyanne say the president has full confidence in general Kelly. He's been sounding out possibly replacements. According to our reporting, there is no question that president trump not happy right now with his chief of staff. He's been calling friends to gauge their interest in possibly taking the chief of staff job. Among those people who stooefd the call, long-time friend and billionaire Tom Barrett. We're told he was to the interested. Adviser Gary Cohn, Mick mull vainny. And mark meadows. The official word, president trump has ah full confidence in the chief of staff. You the, Cecilia. Let's bring in Matthew dowd for more. General Kelly was brought in to bring order to the white house. It's been revealed in the last week that the division and dysfunction as prevalented a ever. It spp he seems to be participating in this. I was thinking, know "Black papter" is on the show this morning. In entertainment and pop culture often reflects big movements in society. If you remember, the last year, year and half, the two dynamic and iconic people that have mod in entertainment are rey from "Star wars" and wonder woman. The GOP has to be careful. This powerful movement, led by women, joined by men, that is going on. They seem to be in a battle against the movement. They are, as Cecilia said, trying to change the subject. The president's legislative plans likely to be dead on arrival on capitol hill. I think we're in the midst of a midterm election. When that's over, a presidential election starts. Think the idea of him accomplishing anything more than he has accomplished, other than a fix to DACA this week, I think the battle is move spoog a midterm. Lit and very hard to accomplish anything more than he's already done. Matt dowd, thank you very much.

