Transcript for White House denies new staff shakeup reports

Sanctions being imposed as president trump closes in on another major change to his policy team. H.R. Mcmaster now in the crosshairs. Want to bring in Jon Karl and, Jon, as with Rex tillerson, there has been tension between the president and Mcmaster for a long time. Reporter: Really almost since the start, George. He was brought in hastily to replace Michael Flynn. He was not the president's first choice to replace Flynn and this tension is really reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. I would say he's been going out the door for the last couple of months, but as the speculationintensified last night, the press secretary many, Sarah Sanders put out a tweet saying just spoke to the prosecutor he is and H.R. Mcmaster, contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the nsc. Notice, George, the present tense. There will be changes at the nsc? Us not immediately. We'll keep a close eye on that. Major new development in the Russia investigation. Robert Mueller subpoenaing there trump organization. That appears to cross the red line president trump had said about not going into his finances. Reporter: The president was asked directly back in July if going into his personal finances unrelated to Russia would cross the red line. Now, this looks like personal finances, but related to Russia. Certainly very close to the red line, if not over it and, George, perhaps more significantly this indicates that the special counsel investigation is nowhere near over. It is expanding into new areas. Not even close to being over. Jon, thanks very much.

