Transcript for Woman accused of double homicide captured in Texas

ow to that other story breaking ernight, the grandmother accused of K her husband and her look-al go on the rally captured. Marcus Moore is in Texas where she was found goodor, Marcus. Reporter: Well, michael,ood morng. Those authorities tracked her down in southadre and which is a par spin bre summer vation spotlong the u.s./mexico border. This morning it is where Lois riess'leged run from authories came T end. She is theming seeningly manhunt for week source telling ABC news a sharp-eyed manager recognid Lois Riess after she asked for a menu. Marshals later findi her neighboring restaurant where she was havin a drink then in handcuffs without incident. Rightw S's bng held in our fay we're working withoth T Minnesota and Florida detectiveso best the case together. Reporter: Riess was one the most wanted puigdemont tiffs country saying she shot her husband in their rural Minnesota home back in March en took off in their white Cadillac escalade. Soon after spot at this Iowa cau.s. Marshals joining the ch. Asiess allegedly drove ft. Myers, Florida, authoritiesay shebetrendedd panel hutcon, a stranger bearing a similar apance before shooting her to death. Last sn O survela video taken just hours afterhe second alleged killing. Instigators Y this is Riess with the C she's accused of Rom one O her alleged victims andater he walking into a floridaotel right up to the k-in desk. This morning, it islear why she was inth Texas, just 30 miles from T u.s./mexico border. D marshals believe she had been in the southre area for the past several daysying at aotel a sources tell ABC neha investito believe Riess had been living $20ackpot she won at a casino in Louisiana. Looks like her L ran out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.