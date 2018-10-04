Transcript for Zuckerberg tells lawmakers he's responsible for Facebook privacy failures

thank you. To mark Zucker inhe hot seat.the Facebook CEO making the rounds in Washington before his testimony to congress aboutt privacy scandal with 87 millioners waking up alert thatir private information was shad and Mary Bruce joins Rom the committee room where zuckerbergl be questioned. Good morning, ma order: Goomorning, Michael. Is is a critical test for the techt. Mark Zuckerberg Wille sitti right here getting put through the congressional gauntlet for they first time. He's likely to bessed on everything from user privacy to Russian medto to prevent your froeing misuse the future this morning, the embattled Facebook CEO Ising his apology tour to capitol hill. Meeting withrivately with lawmakers Monday, M Zuckerberg swappedutis signature gray-shirt for a suit. In prepared testimony the 33-year-old billionaire admits facebos been used to spread fake news, H speech a allow N interference in elections. It was mistake and I'm sorry. Started Facebook. I run it and I'm responsible for happens here. Accordto "The New York Times" zuckerbergbeen busy preparing, lawyers and outside consult taptssching him on how to appear he and react interrupted. Even setting up mock hearings with aerscting as members of congress. It's a critical Tes for the CEO whbe mocked in the past for his approachability including this week on "Saturday night live." Hi therellin. Two, three and away.nailed it. This morning, 87 million Facebook users are waking up T this notice at the top of the feed informing them the personal data was sd wh cambdge analytic. The political consult firm hired by the 2016 trump cign but lawmakers say it's enough. If we don't rein in the misuse social media, none of us are going have any privacy anymore. Reporter: Firestorm now has some users logging off for good including apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Certain things Y thought were more private wereot and maybe nothing is and it just sort of hit a breaking point for me. Eporter: Take a look at what Zuckerberg W face. This is a rare hearing of two committees which means he's going to be questioned by a whng 44 senators. That's a roughly half of the entire U.S. Senategeorge. This is going to be marathon. Boy, it certainlyis. Thanks very much.

