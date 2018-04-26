Tory Johnson has exclusive “Deals and Steals” for “GMA” viewers on must-have products for spring.

Score big savings on everything from gardening kits to bath and beauty products, jewelry and more.

The deals start at just $4.50 and are all 50 percent off!

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Seedsheet: Gardening Kits

Original: $35

GMA Deal: $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 4/26/18

gma-seedsheets.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Seedsheet

Turn your windowsill, stoop or backyard into your very own garden. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Seedsheet’s pre-seeded curated gardening kits feature dissolvable seed pods that contain companion plants with precise arrangements and soil depth so all you have to do is place the seedsheet on top of the soil and add water. The gardening container is lightweight and features handles for easy transportation. The weed-blocking fabric of the container prevents weeds from competing with your plants. Six kits to choose from: pizza, cocktails, tacos, pickles and herb. Shipping is $5.

Byer of Maine: Bird Homes & Feeders

Original: $35 to $50

GMA Deal: $17.50 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 4/26/18

gma-byerofmaine.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Byer of Maine

For over 100 years, Byer of Maine has produced quality products for outdoor enjoyment. These bird homes and feeders are developed with function in mind – the homes have clean outports and drain holes and they don’t have a perch to invite predators. The fly-through feeders are unique with their design, allowing for easy access and viewing from all angles. The durable hanging loops provide a secure place to either hang it from or mount to post. Shipping is $9.75 for 1 unit or $7.75 each for 2 or more units.

Lights.com: Assorted Light Sets

Original: $12 to $120

GMA Deal: $6 to $60

50% savings

Valid: 4/26/18

gma-lights.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Lights.com

Just in time for outdoor entertaining, Lights.com makes it easy to create the perfect lighting environment in style. Choose from a range of lighting option: fairy string lights, path lights and hanging lanterns. There are solar, battery operated or plug-in styles available. Shipping is $7.99 or free for orders over $149.

Michel Design Works: Home Fragrances, Bath & Body Products

Original: $9 to $25

GMA Deal: $4.50 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 4/26/18

gma-micheldesignworks.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Michel Design Works

Michel Design Works features beautiful art, amazing fragrances and the finest ingredients. The co-founder is an artist and gardener who draws inspiration for her designs and fragrance selection from the beauty of nature. Four fragrance collections: Indigo Cotton, Lavender Rosemary, Lemon Basil and Peony. Within each collection, select from Home Fragrance Spray, Foaming Soap, Handcare Caddy, Drawer Liner, Bath Soap Bar, Lotion or Bubble Bath. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $35.

Serefina: Floral Jewelry

Original: $48 to $78

GMA Deal: $20 to $32

58%-59% savings

Valid: 4/26/18

gma-serefina.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Serefina

Make a statement this spring with one of the biggest trends – florals. Serefina’s floral collection features convertible earrings, bib necklaces and scarf bracelets. The style of the earrings allows you to wear them two ways: as a post or with the floral backing for an added pop. The bib necklace is adjustable so you can create the perfect length depending on your neckline to complement any outfit. Each piece is handmade and comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $60.

