How to recreate Meghan Markle's looks for less

Meghan Markle's style, her fun-yet-refined fashion, has set her apart and it's no surprise that every time she's photographed in an ensemble those pieces tend to sell out almost immediately.

The fashion choices of the American actress and bride-to-be of Prince Harry are immensely influential in driving fashion trends around the world, especially with her royal wedding just weeks away.

Fashion guru and lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia shared with "Good Morning America" how to recreate two of Markle's coveted looks at a price that won't blow your entire paycheck.

(In celebration of "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," Garcia also picked out versions of Markle's looks for your child to match!)

Meghan Markle Look 1

This white coat and beret ensemble is regal, crisp and fitting for a royal event, Garcia says. This outfit looks expensive is because it is, but you can recreate it for less than $200.

Yui Mok/PA via AP

Hat: $9.99 on Amazon.

Dress: $56 at LuLu's.

Coat: $38 at Boohoo.

Shoes: $69 at Macy's.

Meghan Markle Look 1 -- Kids version

She also recreated the same regal look for your mini-me.

Hat: $3.99, plus shipping, on Amazon.

Dress: $26.99 at Old Navy.

Coat: $55.90 at Zara.

Shoes: $29.90 at Zara.

Meghan Markle Look 2

Markle payed homage to Princess Diane in this Altuzurra trench style dress last week. The original outfit costs upwards of $3,000, but Garcia shows how to recreate it on a budget.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Dress: $56 at Vici.

Heels: $49 at BooHoo.

Blazer: $88 at ShopBop.

Bag: $29.99 at Call It Spring.

Meghan Markle Look 2 - Kids version

For a children's version of this look, Garcia put together this entire outfit for under $100.

Jumpsuit: $27.90 at Zara.

Shoes: $22.00 at Old Navy.

Blazer: $36.99 at Target.

Bag: $78 at Fossil.