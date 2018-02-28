Transcript for New warning of counterfeit products sold online

Now to a new government warning about shopping online. The report finds that some cosmetics and electronics and other items sold through Amazon and Walmart were counterfeit and Rebecca Jarvis here with the details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This is important because we are spending billions of dollars every year as consumers online, 96% of Americans shop online but that report says many of those products sold on popular websites could actually be fakes. Now, the most commonly frequently counterfeited items are travel mugs, cost met is and phone chargers. And some of the country's biggest companies named in the report are Amazon, Ebay, Walmart and sears marketplace. It's important to note that all the fakes that come on those websites are sold by third party sellers, not by the websites directly. These websites act like marketplace, many of the products are not sold directly by those retailers and the independent sellers are known as third party sellers. You can figure it out on Amazon. If it says ships by or sold by and there is a hyperlink that will tell you who is actually the real seller. We all need to know when you're buying a fake when you're getting something from a third party seller. It is so important and by the way, not all third party sellers are selling fakes but it's important to look and see and there's a couple of telltale signs that will tell you whether or not you might be buying a fake. For example, those reviews. They often have a lot of clues inside of the reviews. Especially if you see a lot of unverified reviews. If you're on Amazon you can see if someone is a verified purchaser if they've bought the product that they're reviewing. If you see very positive or very negative reviews from unverified purchasers, all of a sudden that should be a red flag, also price point, we know what things should be priced. If it's too good to be true, it's too good to be true, guys. Oldest lesson in the world. Makes a lot of sense. If it's too good to be true I had a really good coupon and looking for that sale and got it for 90% off. You got to be careful and be care Felton. Don't pay them directly. If someone says let's make a deal offline that should be a red flag too. Thanks, Rebecca.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.