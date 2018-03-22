7 easy tips on how to revamp your wardrobe for spring

For the start of spring, “Good Morning America” is featuring ways to embrace spring cleaning for your wardrobe, your home, and in the kitchen.

Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh counts Sarah Jessica Parker, Thandie Newton, Kerry Washington and Cobie Smulders as clients, is a sartorial expert, and in an interview with ABC News, she dug into how to clean out one's closet for spring.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"Some people say that if you haven't worn it in the past year, throw it away. I don't think that's true," she said, adding that some pieces are worth keeping for sentimental value.

Still, she added, it's important to be selective: "You can have several pieces that you'll never wear again but they mean too much to pass on, but don't have a closet of nostalgic pieces!"

A few other tips include:

1. Adhere to Marie Kondo's approach to de-cluttering

Author Marie Kondo wrote in her famous book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," that if an item doesn't spark joy, it's time to get rid of it. Walsh says it's a good rule of thumb to apply to one's wardrobe, too. "In general, the clothes in your closet, or at least your working closet for every day, should reflect the image of yourself that you want to project to the world," she said. "If there was a pair of jeans or a top or even a dress that you wore millions of time one year but you've moved past it, it's time to say goodbye."

2. Make sure you have the essentials

Walsh said that it's helpful for a woman to have a few spring staples at the ready, including a great pair of skinny cropped jeans, a wide-legged trouser, a classic black blazer, two white blouses, striped T-shirts (Walsh loves the options from the designer La Ligne), and a black dress. A trench coat is also a must-have for spring, and Walsh recommends checking out the version from Everlane.

3. Visit the tailor

It's only natural that some of your clothes fit better than others. However, Walsh said that if you have a pile of clothes waiting to be tailored, "either take it there or let it go."

4. Toss tired white shirts

"It doesn't look very chic or polished to have a dingy-looking white shirt unless it's a cover-up at the beach," Walsh said. "It should look fresh!"

Be sure to get rid of any white shirts that have stains or look threadbare from too many trips to the dry-cleaner, and if it's time to invest in new pieces, Walsh recommends grabbing one classic option and a silkier style that can transition from day to night. A few brands she likes include The Gap, Brooks Brothers, and Tome, a luxury brand that donates the proceeds from its White Shirt Project to charity.

5. Edit your denim collection

The most important thing is to make sure your jeans work with your proportions. For example, while Walsh said "boyfriend jeans" aren't the most current style, they'll always look good if they're paired with a good belt that helps define the body. One style she loves for spring? Wide-leg.

"It just feels expensive and polished in that '70s cool girl way," she said, adding that wide-leg pants, in general, are always a classic. Zara, Madewell and Club Monaco usually have good options, she added. One look she's not into? Jeggings.

6. Don't stress about your everyday jewelry

Walsh said that she wears classic hoops every day to liven up her own outfits. (Hers are by the designer Jennifer Fisher.) "Figure out your statement everyday piece of jewelry!" she advised.

7. If possible, add a few fun accessories

After filling your closet with staple pieces, Walsh says that a few auxiliary items can help punch up one's wardrobe. Over-sized blazers can be great with shorts or skirts, she said, and patterned shoes, especially platforms, "are always a good call" for spring.