Man's hilarious vacation photos in his handmade sweaters will leave you in stitches

Apr 30, 2018, 4:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Sam Barsky knits sweaters of famous places and landmarks, and then visits those places decked out his matching sweaters. PlaySam Barsky
WATCH This guy knits sweaters depicting famous places

Step aside, Gigi Hadid. Look out, Kendall Jenner. Someone else is making waves online with amazing vacation photos.

Sam Barsky didn’t yearn for internet fandom, he yarned for it. The Maryland native began knitting sweaters of well-known, famous places almost 20 years ago. He would then visit the places depicted on his sweaters while wearing the fashionable threads. The resulting photos are hilarious that likely leave folks in stitches.

PHOTO: Sam Barsky knits sweaters of places or themes, and takes pictures in front of those places while in his matching sweater.Sam Barsky
Sam Barsky knits sweaters of places or themes, and takes pictures in front of those places while in his matching sweater.

Barsky has traveled all over, from the Eiffel Tower (in an Eiffel Tower sweater) to Niagara Falls (in a sweater depicting that famous site), to the Grand Canyon (in a Grand Canyon sweater).

PHOTO: Sam Barsky knits sweaters of famous places and landmarks, and takes pictures there while in his matching sweater.Sam Barsky
Sam Barsky knits sweaters of famous places and landmarks, and takes pictures there while in his matching sweater.

Not all of Barsky’s sweaters depict a landmark or famous place. Some are simply themed to a birthday or a deck of cards, and some just depict things near his home, like nearby power lines!

PHOTO: Sam Barsky wears his Eiffel Tower sweater standing in front of the Eiffel Towers. Sam Barsky
Sam Barsky wears his Eiffel Tower sweater standing in front of the Eiffel Towers.

Barsky has said he can’t pick a favorite of his sweaters.

Which do you like best?

PHOTO: Sam Barsky knits sweaters of famous places and landmarks, and then visits those places decked out his matching sweaters. Sam Barsky
Sam Barsky knits sweaters of famous places and landmarks, and then visits those places decked out his matching sweaters.

Comments