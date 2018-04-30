Man's hilarious vacation photos in his handmade sweaters will leave you in stitches

Step aside, Gigi Hadid. Look out, Kendall Jenner. Someone else is making waves online with amazing vacation photos.

Sam Barsky didn’t yearn for internet fandom, he yarned for it. The Maryland native began knitting sweaters of well-known, famous places almost 20 years ago. He would then visit the places depicted on his sweaters while wearing the fashionable threads. The resulting photos are hilarious that likely leave folks in stitches.

Sam Barsky

Barsky has traveled all over, from the Eiffel Tower (in an Eiffel Tower sweater) to Niagara Falls (in a sweater depicting that famous site), to the Grand Canyon (in a Grand Canyon sweater).

Sam Barsky

Not all of Barsky’s sweaters depict a landmark or famous place. Some are simply themed to a birthday or a deck of cards, and some just depict things near his home, like nearby power lines!

Sam Barsky

Barsky has said he can’t pick a favorite of his sweaters.

Which do you like best?